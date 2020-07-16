Polling places announced for Cedar Falls council runoff election

CEDAR FALLS -- The list of vote centers for the Aug. 4 Cedar Falls council vacancy runoff election is now available. Voters may vote at any of the following sites:
-- Cedar Falls School District Administration Building, 1002 W. First St.
-- Church of Christ, 2727 W. Fourth St.
-- Trinity Bible Church, 125 Orchard Drive
-- Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, UNI Campus, 8201 Dakota St.
-- Orchard Hill's Big House (white house located west of the church), 3900 Orchard Hill Drive
Vote centers are polling locations that combine multiple precincts, allowing voters to choose at which location to vote. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 4.
Questions may be directed to the Election Office at 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us. The location is Room 210, Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo, 50703.
