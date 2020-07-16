Poll: Older Iowa voters support absentee voting options

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — By overwhelming margins, older Iowa voters approve of the state’s move this past spring to send early voting applications to all registered voters ahead of the June primary election and of county-level elections officials to do the same for this fall’s general election.

And nearly half of older Iowa voters said they plan to vote early by absentee ballot this fall, according to a poll published Wednesday by the Iowa chapter of AARP and conducted by Selzer & Company.

According to the poll, 69% of Iowa voters 50 years of age or older said they approve of Secretary of State Paul Pate’s decision to mail absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter in the state before the June primary election. Just 25% said they disapproved of the move.

Pate made the decision to send the early-voting request forms in an effort to limit in-person voting for the primary election amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

After the primary election, the Republican-led Iowa Legislature and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds passed a measure that limits the Iowa Secretary of State’s ability to do the same thing in future elections. The Secretary of State now must first receive approval from a panel of legislative leaders.