Poll: Iowans agree on need for small business pandemic aid

“Next to nil,” was Sen. Chuck Grassley’s assessment of the likelihood of more relief being approved before Congress adjourns for the election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s promise to keep the House in session until something is approved offered him little encouragement.

“They’re going to have to pass something that’s a lot better than even what the bipartisan group put together yesterday that she rejected,” he said.

Pelosi turned down a $1.5 trillion “middle ground” package from the Problem Solvers Caucus — 25 GOP and 25 Democratic representatives. It would have provided another round of stimulus checks, boosted unemployment insurance and aid for state and local governments.

Based on indications from the Trump administration, a compromise “might have a chance,” Grassley said. There have been suggestions the president might accept a $1.5 trillion package.

Binder found broad recognition among voters — 88 percent of Biden voters and 90 percent of Trump voters — of the importance of small businesses to the economy. The poll also found that 77 percent think the small-business community is overlooked by Congress, and 61 percent said those businesses have not received enough pandemic assistance.

And 73 percent said without that assistance, the pandemic will result in big businesses having an even larger advantage over small businesses.

