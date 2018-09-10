DES MOINES — A new poll says that Democrat Fred Hubbell is leading Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The Emerson College e-poll said Hubbell leads Reynolds by a margin of 36 percent to 31 percent. The poll said 7 percent favored someone else and 26 percent were undecided.
The poll was conducted Sept. 6-8. The sample consisted of 1,000 registered voters in the state and has a credibility interval of 3.2 percentage points. The credibility interval is similar to a margin of error, according to the poll.
Data was collected using an interactive voice response system and an online panel.
The poll’s results were a mixed bag in the congressional races.
In Iowa’s 1st District, the poll said Democrat Abby Finkenauer, a state representative from Dubuque, is leading U.S. Rep. Rod Blum, R-Iowa, by a margin of 43 percent to 38 percent, with 12 percent undecided.
In the 3rd District, the poll says, U.S. Rep. David Young is leading Democrat Cindy Axne, 47 percent to 31 percent, with 15 percent undecided.
The Cook Political Report, a non-partisan rating agency, has said the 3rd district race is a tossup, while it has judged the 1st district as leaning toward the Democrats.
In Iowa’s 2nd District, U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, was leading Republican Christopher Peters, 45 percent to 21 percent, with 28 percent undecided, while Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, is leading Democrat J.D. Scholten, 41 percent to 31 percent, according to the poll. Sixteen percent were undecided in the 4th district, the poll said.
The Cook Political Report has put those two races in its less competitive categories.
The Emerson Poll’s credibility interval in the congressional races is 6.4 percent.
Emerson College has campuses in Boston and Los Angeles.
