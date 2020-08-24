Politicians in Iowa storm zone: serving or self-serving?

Both officeholders and their rivals must decide for themselves if they can credibly claim credit and avoid blame if they show up, Goldberg said.

In Finkenauer’s case, “she doesn’t have the authority to deploy the National Guard or FEMA, but meaningful relief efforts give her the ability to both connect with her constituents in the moment and generate material to demonstrate to them that she played a role in the relief effort as we get closer to the election,” Goldberg said.

Meanwhile, Hinson’s access to the president, although brief, “lets her be part of the Republican credit claiming for any federal response.”

How and when to show up in a natural disaster zone is a “delicate balance, and more so for candidates” than incumbents, added University of Northern Iowa political scientist Chris Larimer.

“The candidates also have a responsibility to show they care for their prospective constituents,” he said. “Avoiding appearances in the aftermath of a disaster would, in my opinion, be considerably worse than showing up.”