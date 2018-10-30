WATERLOO — Dennis Evans, 63, a newcomer to politics, is taking on Rep. Pat Grassley, 35, for the Iowa House District 50 seat. Grassley has been in the Legislature since 2006.
The district spans parts of Butler and Hardin County and all of Grundy County.
Grassley took his current seat in 2012 after redistricting switched his residence from House District 17 to District 50. He is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. In the past Grassley chaired the economic development and agriculture committees as well.
When Grassley is not at the Capitol he’s at his family farm in New Hartford, which he farms with his father, Robin, and his grandfather, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.
“Being able to impact decisions that are being made in Des Moines as chair of that committee really puts not only House District 50 in a good position, but it also puts the rural portions of Iowa in a good position,” Grassley said.
It is a fairly rural district, with even the larger cities having populations of 2,000 people or less.
Most of Grassley’s time in the Legislature is focused on the budget, he said.
“I want to focus efforts more on rural Iowa from the standpoint of promoting economic development,” Grassley said.
Evans is a retired bank trust officer and former teacher.
“I have a positive view of what’s coming,” Evans said. “We need to quit saying, ‘We can’t do this, we can’t do that.’ We need to start saying what can we do.”
If he wins, it would be Evans’ first time holding elected office.
At an Iowa Falls forum, no one knew Grassley had an opponent, Evans said.
“I’ve been in every parade and knocking on all these doors, and the newspaper wasn’t even aware I was running,” Evans said.
Evans was born and raised in Altoona and went to several colleges before graduating from Central College with a degree in elementary education.
Education and the environment are important issues for Evans.
“We’ve got to believe in science,” he said. “It all comes back to education. If we educate and give kids opportunities, I don’t see how you lose.”
Education is an important topic for Grassley as well, specifically in rural Iowa.
“School funding is an issue that always dominates the conversation when it comes to the budget,” Grassley said. “We fund our school districts per pupil, so the more people you have living in rural Iowa the more that’s helpful for our rural school districts.”
Grassley is working on a bill that would require at least half of the economic incentives given out to be used in 87 least-populated counties.
“Because they make up approximately half of the population,” Grassley said. “Ideas like that won’t take a bunch of new resources but will just redirect where we may need those (resources).”
Being a candidate is new for Evans.
“I can’t know everything. I haven’t been in the Legislature,” Evans said. “There should be no expectation that I can know everything about everything.”
He and Tracy Freese, candidate for Iowa Senate District 25 have been campaigning together.
“She has twice as much territory,” Evans said.
He’s hoping to switch over disenfranchised Republicans and Independents.
“I know I have some weaknesses in my candidacy, and that’s to be expected,” Evans said. “Listening is a skill I think people have really lost, and if you don’t listen you’re never going to come to a settlement.”
Evans has made a commitment to term limits; if elected he’ll only serve three terms.
“If I can’t do it in that time then I’m not going to be able to do it,” he said. “I want to make a difference.”
Grassley said he’s tried be a champion for rural Iowans and will continue if re-elected.
“I’ve tried to influence legislation as much as possible that’s not only helpful to my district, because I think we all try to do that as legislators, but I always want to make sure that rural Iowa is getting a fair shake,” Grassley said.
