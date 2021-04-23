Policy, not dollars, may delay GOP agreement on human services budgets

The latter is a non-starter in the House, Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, told reporters Thursday.

“In its current form with no guardrails, I don’t see any interest in the House to begin down that path,” he said. “We really have to look at services, the inequity that may exist with services across the state, some regions offering more than others.”

Senate Republicans are “open to changes,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, responded.

“Our goal is stable, reliable funding for mental health and property tax relief,” Whitver said in a written statement.

Dollar details

The House budget plan, approved on a party-line vote Thursday, would appropriate $45 million more for Medicaid, including a $20 million increase for nursing homes, $11 million for home- and community-based services, $7.1 million for home-based services for disabled Iowans, $3.9 million for psychiatric medical institutions for children and $1 million to reduce the children’s mental health waitlist, and $2 million for home health provider rates.

Subcommittee Democrats said they would have liked more time to look at the budget, but its last-minute delivery was consistent with Republicans’ lack of transparency.

In their weekly newsletters, House Democrats said Republicans have reached a stalemate and are “refusing to compromise with each other and shutting the public and other lawmakers out of the budget process.”

