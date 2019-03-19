WATERLOO -- City employees will be responsible for fines when caught by speed and red light enforcement cameras.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to adopt a new disciplinary policy for city employees governing what happens when an automated traffic enforcement citation is issued to a city vehicle they are driving.
"It articulates that if … a city vehicle is caught by one of the cameras, the employee will be identified and will be personally liable for paying that citation," said Police Chief Dan Trelka.
The issue had been a bone of contention in recent weeks after Trelka indicated the police department would be contacting the employee's supervisor for disciplinary action rather than issuing a citation to the city, which owns the vehicles.
Resident Todd Obadal raised the issue last week, which eventually led to the policy change.
"I want to apologize to the council for the criticism that you took for the previous proposal," Trelka said. "That's all on me, not the council."
Councilwoman Sharon Juon said she believed there was misunderstanding on both sides about the previous proposed policy.
"Please do not think that city employees are not disciplined for driving a city vehicle improperly," she said. "They are, and they have been even terminated for such action."
Automated traffic enforcement cameras, which the city began using in early 2018, issue citations and fines to the registered owners of the cameras.
Trelka originally noted it wouldn't make sense for the city to fine itself for violations, a move that would required paying a share to the company operating the cameras.
But the new policy allows the city to pass that financial obligation to the employee.
