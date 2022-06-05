Police wage changes, park grants to be considered by Waterloo council

WATERLOO — Hiring incentives for the police department will be discussed Monday by the City Council. Officials will also consider submitting grants for the Byrnes and Gates Parks projects and plans for new housing developments.

The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.

A one-year memorandum of understanding with the Waterloo Police Protective Association would restructure the wage scale for regular full-time police officers, as well as create a lateral incentive for current and future police officers.

The agreement gives newly hired officers an accelerated vacation schedule along with health insurance and sick leave options on their first day. These would go into effect as soon as possible if approved by the council.

A wage scale adjustment would start July 1, changing the current 15-year scale to a 10-year scale. Starting officers would make $31.28 per hour.

In other business:

Councilors are being asked to approve submission of two $1 million grant applications to the Otto Schoitz Foundation and R.J. McElroy Trust for the Transforming Gates and Byrnes Park Project. The Waterloo Leisure Services Commission in February approved the city’s aquatic master plan, which involves replacing the 41-year-old pools at both parks during a five-year improvement project. The total cost is estimated at about $16 million.

A preliminary plat will be considered for 32 houses located west of 420 Harwood Avenue, or where Edison Elementary School once stood. The site, owned by Big Hand Pepper LLC, will also be home to a 2.2-square-acre park. Before that vote, there will be two public hearings on the former Edison property, one for vacating a part of the city-owned right-of-way and utility easements and another for the sale and conveyance of city property for $1.

Prairie Rapids II LLC, is seeking support from the council in its application to the Iowa Workforce Housing Tax Incentives Program for a 48-unit rental housing project near the southeast corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues. The council will also consider an infill housing policy development agreement on the project. This would be the second phase of the Prairie Rapids Square project. The first phase included 60 rental units.

A state of Iowa bid will be considered to purchase eight 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs, seven for the police department and one for the planning and zoning department. Each car would cost $40,382. If bids for the SUVs are approved, each vehicle would be $11,518 less than retail price.

A 12-month lease agreement with Silver Eagle Harley Davidson will be considered for two motorcycles at a total cost of $4,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0