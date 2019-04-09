WATERLOO — The city’s annual police vehicle purchase triggered a recurring debate over whether local businesses should get preferential treatment from City Hall.
Waterloo City Council members ultimately voted unanimously Monday to approve buying six Ford Police Interceptor utility vehicles from Stivers Ford of Waukee, the lowest bidder at $210,528.
Councilman Bruce Jacobs initially pushed to take the next lowest bid of $211,482 from Bill Colwell Ford of Hudson, which neighbors Waterloo.
“I would definitely like to support a local business for a whole car with only $159 difference,” he said.
But Jacobs dropped his motion after other council members voiced concerns over taking a higher bid, and Public Works Manager Randy Bennett noted the Bill Colwell bid was missing one of the bid specifications.
“I totally agree with Mr. Jacobs that I’d prefer doing business with a local business person,” said Councilwoman Sharon Juon. “I think it’s our responsibility to go with low bid. If we don’t it possibly sets a precedent.”
Councilwoman Margaret Klein agreed.
“I think we set a bad precedent as much as I would love to go local,” she said. “I just think we need to be careful. Everybody had the same opportunity to bid this proposal.”
Councilman Steve Schmitt noted the council has had frequent debates over whether a local business should be given preference when bidding on city contracts.
Many larger cities across Iowa have local preference policies, including Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Des Moines, Iowa City, Urbandale and West Des Moines. Those policies clearly define what constitutes “local” and spell out what percentage preference they receive.
Schmitt said Waterloo should create a similar policy before making such decisions.
“If we want to do that, I’m real interested in having that conversation,” he said. “But if we don’t, I think we’re really opening up a Pandora’s box here.”
A majority of council members in April 2016 said the wanted to create a committee to draft a proposed local preference policy. But no such group was ever formed and not recommendation was forthcoming.
Cities are not allowed to stray from low bids on projects with high dollar amounts or that utilize state or federal grant funding sources. That was not the case with the police vehicles, which are funded with property taxes.
