Police union jabs at council member's band logo in griffin controversy

Morrissey demonstrated the similarities during a Zoom-assisted City Council work session Monday, and a resident spoke out against the griffin in the council meeting that followed.

On Wednesday, the Waterloo Police Protective Association took aim at Morrissey in a Facebook post that showed a mash-up the police griffin patch, a photo of Morrissey holding up the pipe and drum group banner and photo of Morrissey showing the klan dragon from his City Council presentation.

The police union post asks, “Which is more similar?”

Morrissey said the comparison with the Scottish band’s lion logo — which is based on the rampant lion from the Scottish flag — isn’t valid.

“It’s not on a police department car or shield to protect human beings. It’s on a pipe band that is of Scottish origin that that is taken from. Completely different scenario,” Morrissey said. “That is amazing some people would try to draw a parallel between a pipe band and a law enforcement agency putting on a Ku Klux Klan logo.”

Morrissey plans to introduce resolutions and ordinances at a future council work session prior to the members voting on a police reform ordinance proposed by the mayor. The mayor’s proposal doesn’t address the griffin patch. Morrissey said his proposals will.