Police officer morale focal point of Waterloo mayor's debate

WATERLOO — The candidates sparred over leadership abilities, city budgets, economic development, dilapidated housing and the police department.

But the morale of the city's police officers quickly became a focal point of Thursday's debate between those vying for the job of Waterloo mayor in the Nov. 2 election.

Mayor Quentin Hart, who is seeking re-election, faced off against challengers Margaret Klein, a City Council member, and Sophia Mays. The event was part of an evening of debates that also included candidates for four seats on the council.

Held in the City Hall council chambers, it was moderated by Jayme Renfro, a University of Northern Iowa associate professor, and Courier reporter Amie Rivers. Sponsors were the Northern Iowa Student Government, Women of Action, Cedar Valley Activate and the American Association of University Women.

Klein waded into the topic of morale on a question about what the city is doing to attract people to its public safety departments.

"We could correct the low morale," she said, of the police force. "Our department is in a state of chaos."

Klein added that what she wants "more than anything is to bring peace back to that department." As mayor, "I will let (police officers) come and have a respectful conversation about the morale."

Mays advanced a false claim about Hart, saying "I thought I read somewhere" that he stood with those who want to defund the police.

Hart pointed to factors like COVID-19 and the national backlash after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis for any morale issues among Waterloo police. But he pushed back against the idea that his administration isn't taking steps to address the problem – or that he wants to defund the police.

"We have seen an incredible number of policy changes within our department," said Hart. In addition, he said the police budget has grown "over 23%" during his three terms in office, officers have been issued the "latest body cameras" and new uniforms, and mental health counselors have begun assisting law enforcement on the streets.

"That's a great start to increasing morale," said Hart.

Hart's reference to the body cameras prompted Klein to note that she voted against purchasing them over cost objections.

"I thought at half the price the program offered by Black Hawk County and Cedar Falls was just as good," she said. Klein also cast a vote against the uniforms and claimed that related to the griffin – the former police department symbol some objected to as racist. Hart said it had nothing to do with that, the vote was simply for officer's regular uniform allocation.

That led to a discussion about the effort to remove and replace the long-time symbol, a divisive process that encountered resistance among police officers.

"We are where we are because of a lack of leadership," said Klein. A good leader "would have prepared the way" among officers for that change.

"I would have first addressed their union," she explained. "Knowing the importance (to officers), I would have tread very carefully."

Hart said the matter was brought to the police department as the process began and noted that Klein was part of a unanimous council vote last year that started it. Klein said that preceded any decision to no longer use a griffin symbol in any form.

"The talk about the griffin being removed, that went on for too long," said Mays. "We're still talking about it now when there's more important issues."

Klein also butted heads with the mayor over the pace at which dilapidated homes are being torn down and how economic development efforts are going.

"I think we need to overhaul our development agreements," said Klein. She pointed to the city's failed agreement with a past developer to renovate the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center and another developer's perennially delayed construction of the All-In grocery store.

"I'm going to support economic development," said Hart, who suggested that the process has been successful and defended the projects.

"The grocery store is moving forward," he said. On the convention center, "there was an exit clause. The city of Waterloo didn't spend any money in this agreement."

Mays questioned when people would see construction advance on the grocery store and said community improvements should be happening faster.

"Waterloo is going in a slow progression toward doing better," she said. "To me, it shouldn't take this long."

This story will be updated.

