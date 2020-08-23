Police griffin resolution on City Council agenda

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A proposal to do away with the police department’s griffin logo is up for debate at Monday night’s meeting of the Waterloo City Council.

The agenda includes a resolution ordering the police department to develop a new insignia.

The item requires the department remove the current insignia — which features a red griffin on a gold background — from all uniforms and city property “with all deliberate haste.”

It also calls for a rebranding process to design a new insignia with citizen input, and it tasks the department with coming up with a cost-effective method for removing the griffin.

The new insignia would go before the City Council for approval.

The resolution states the current insignia leaves many residents feeling uncomfortable and distrustful when dealing with the police.

The griffin symbol was adopted by the Waterloo Police Department in 1964, replacing the triangular logo that adorned uniforms and squad cars.