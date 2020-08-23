Police griffin resolution on City Council agenda

WATERLOO — A proposal to do away with the police department’s griffin logo is up for debate at Monday night’s meeting of the Waterloo City Council.
The agenda includes a resolution ordering the police department to develop a new insignia.
The item requires the department remove the current insignia — which features a red griffin on a gold background — from all uniforms and city property “with all deliberate haste.”
It also calls for a rebranding process to design a new insignia with citizen input, and it tasks the department with coming up with a cost-effective method for removing the griffin.
The new insignia would go before the City Council for approval.
The resolution states the current insignia leaves many residents feeling uncomfortable and distrustful when dealing with the police.
The griffin symbol was adopted by the Waterloo Police Department in 1964, replacing the triangular logo that adorned uniforms and squad cars.
Police say the griffin — a mythological beast that’s a cross between an eagle and a lion —- represents vigilance, but some residents claim it resembles a dragon, and the Ku Klux Klan had a leadership position called the grand dragon. Early klan banners displayed a black dragon symbol on a gold background.
The City Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers. Some council members attend electronically, and residents wishing to comment on items are encouraged to do so via email to the City Clerk’s Office or contact the clerk to get log-in information to participate in the meeting by phone or Zoom meeting.
