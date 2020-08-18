Police griffin comes under fire at council meeting

“Ms. Mahoney, no one from the police department ever said it was a Klan dragon. It is defined as a griffin, whether it looks like it or not, that’s subject to debate. No one said it was a Klan dragon within these city walls,” Hart said.

“Relatives of officers have publicly stated it was well-known as a, quote, green-eyed N-word eater,” Mahoney responded.

Council member Margaret Kline, the only council member attending the meeting in person, called Mahoney’s comments a rant.

“It was prejudicial against our police officers. There is no career in the world that doesn’t have an occasional bad apple. But you don’t lump everyone together and you don’t call into question the noble service of many police officers present and past,” Kline said.

Council member Pat Morrissey came to Mahoney’s defense, saying she was making a statement about basic human rights.

“The citizen who spoke was making a statement to the continued mistreatment, abuse of a segment of 15 to 20 percent of our city … and how a certain logo is oppressive to that citizenry,” Morrissey said, noting he would support a resolution to do away with the griffin.

Council member Jonathan Grieder said he also supports removing the griffin.