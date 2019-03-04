WATERLOO — Police Chief Dan Trelka took offense Monday at a councilman’s suggestion to reduce his command staff and cut his pay.
Councilman Pat Morrissey detailed his budget proposals during a Monday work session that included eliminating a Waterloo Police Department captain and lieutenant position in favor of two patrol officer hires.
The plan also would cut Trelka’s salary and benefits package by $22,000 and add $30,000 in overtime for fireworks enforcement efforts, all part of a net $110,500 savings in the police property tax askings.
“The police department has 11 administrative managerial positions,” Morrissey said. “What this does is it pares that back to nine positions and replaces those with two boots-on-the-streets positions.”
Trelka said the proposal “guts the police department” and would leave the city open to more lawsuits.
“I think it’s an insult,” Trelka said. “The proposal is an insult to me and the men and women that I lead.
“When we get sued … what they attack is training and supervision,” he said, noting the department’s command staff is significantly lower than it was 30 years ago. “It creates significant challenges and liability for the city.”
Trelka, who currently draws a $135,000 annual salary, also addressed the idea to cut his pay.
“I have never complained about my salary; I am paid well and I realize that,” he said. “I also give a lot back to the community.
“Out of the 11 largest departments in this state I am one of the lowest paid chiefs in this state. With this proposal I would be the lowest paid, and I’ve been serving longer than all but two of these chiefs.”
Council members Bruce Jacobs and Margaret Klein both took issue with Morrissey’s proposal.
“To target one department so drastically I think would be a concern for all of us,” Jacobs said. “We’ve made great progress, but I don’t think Chief Trelka would say we’re there yet.”
Morrissey, who noted other city departments have faced significant cuts during his five years on the City Council, said he felt his proposal made sense because it adds one sworn staff member to the department.
“It doesn’t take away any sworn officers, it just reduces the number of administrative positions,” he said. “I don’t see disaster. I don’t see the sky falling from anything like this.”
City Council members have held multiple work sessions over the last three weeks to prepare a budget set for a public hearing Thursday. They were set to return for a 5 p.m. work session Tuesday where Mayor Quentin Hart is expected to present his budget proposal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.