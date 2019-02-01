This week, On Iowa Politics talks about California Democrats like Sen. Kamala Harris visiting Iowa, and who has the inside track in the 2020 race.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.
The show features James Lynch, Ed Tibbetts, Erin Murphy, Todd Dorman, and Thomas Nelson.
The show was produced by Alexandra Olsen, and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Porch Builder.
