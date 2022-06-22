Pledge of allegiance could be recited at Cedar Falls council meetings

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council appears to be on board with giving meeting attendees the opportunity to recite the pledge of allegiance.

“Ever since I started on council, I always felt it was missing when I started the meeting,” Mayor Rob Green told councilors Monday night.

No public objections to the proposed change were raised by any of seven elected members while meeting in committee Monday to discuss a package of procedural changes.

All revisions and additions to policy will come back to committee again at a later date to formalize what was discussed Monday. A final vote of approval would be happen at a regular business meeting.

The discussion came about as a result of a council discussion and consensus earlier this month.

Green, with the assistance of City Attorney Kevin Rogers, formalized in a memo 33 proposed revisions, some of which were previously brought up by the elected officials during past conversations.

The mayor labeled some in the collection as simple. Additionally, others were more detailed, or political in nature. A final classification was given regarding ones impacting the "balance of power."

“The Pledge of Allegiance is an important American civic custom which helps to provide a common sense of purpose and unity at the start of civic meetings across the country. All other area city councils – Waterloo, Waverly, and Hudson, as well as the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors – begin their meetings with the pledge, and I strongly believe that the Cedar Falls City Council should be doing the same,” said Green in a memo to the council.

At least two councilors had minor concerns with the phrase “one nation under God” in the pledge because not everyone is Christian and the meeting is intended to be a “neutral setting.”

A few said they preferred it be recited as currently written. Either way, participation would be voluntary.

“The separation of church and state – the cases say that this is a historical custom, it sort of pushes off the church and state problem,” Rogers said.

Making it “mandatory is a problem,” he added.

Manchester sees whitewater park as huge success MANCHESTER — Over the past several years, Jeff Phillips has seen a stretch of river that flo…

After the meeting, Green said he did not know if the pledge had ever been recited at council meetings, and he did not have an answer as to why it had not been part of the itinerary.

Councilors discussed a number of other recommendations that same evening.

One was adding a second public comment period near the end of meetings, for comments or questions related to items that were passed or not passed, in addition to the first one that’s already offered at the beginning.

Consensus by the council was it wasn’t necessary, largely due to there almost always being time before votes on significant business for the public to offer a comment.

Cedar Falls City Council confirms Berte's public safety director appointment in 5-2 vote Berte beat out two other finalists for the top position, and was recommended as the number one choice by Mayor Rob Green, Administrator Ron Gaines and a selection committee.

The council reached consensus on changing or keeping certain meeting guidelines:

Remote attendance of council meetings, either by Zoom (if staff is notified by noon Friday, ahead of the Monday meeting) or by telephone, would be allowed. It’s preferred that cameras be turned on if using Zoom.

The city administrator and directors would give staff updates toward the beginning of the meetings, as opposed to at the end.

City councilors’ proposed referrals of topics or questions to be researched by staff and brought back to committee for consideration would be presented in writing before meetings, so they could be included in the council’s packet. Exceptions may be allowed.

The meeting chair has discretion on whether to read aloud the titles of the consent and resolution calendar prior to votes. Instead, the chair could decide to just read the number associated with each one.

The meeting chair will be given discretion over a time limit for those making public comment, but can be overruled by disagreeing members.

The next person in line to lead a council meeting, if both the mayor and mayor pro tem are absent, would be the “most senior member” as opposed to the originally proposed chair of the administration committee.

'Light Up College Hill': Partnership plans LED-lighted truss entrance arches for Cedar Falls district The goal would be to identify College Hill as a "historic location and significant entertainment district" for the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, and the greater region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.