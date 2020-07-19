Plat for school, park to be considered Monday by Cedar Falls council

CEDAR FALLS — Improvements have been completed on the parcel of land across the street from a new elementary school, clearing the way for development of a city park.
The City Council Monday is expected to accept completion of public improvements and approve the final plat for the entire 40 acres, which also includes the Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School property.
The council meets at 7 p.m. by video conference. The public can watch the meeting on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or at the station’s YouTube site. Those who want to participate in the meeting can find details on dialing in with their phone as well as joining the video conference by smartphone or computer on the agenda at cedarfalls.com/852/Public-Meeting-Agendas-With-Video.
McMahill First Addition, the 40-acre parcel, is located in southwest Cedar Falls. The north-south Arbors Drive separates the school and park properties. The preliminary plat was approved by the council in January 2017 and the school opened in the fall of 2018 before the contractor finished up final improvements to the land.
Arbors Drive will eventually connect to the Greenhill Road extension, going through a residential area to the north that is in the early stages of development.
Other scheduled council business includes:
A public hearing on rezoning property east of Union Road and north of West 27th Street to planned residential
- district.
- A
$162,040 contract with Fischer Bros. for waterslide maintenance and restoration at the Falls Aquatic
- Center.
- Revisions
to the housing rehabilitation manual for Community Development Block Grant funding spurred by federal CARES Act dollars the city is
- receiving.
- A
resolution of support for the terms outlined at a previous committee of the whole meeting on the proposed amendment to the River Place Properties private development agreement, which will allow for construction of a downtown parking
- ramp.
- A
$219,996 contract with Astech Corp. for the 2020 seal coat
- project.
- A
$176,495 contract with Benton’s Sand & Gravel for the Clay Street Park water quality improvements project.
