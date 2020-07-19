Plat for school, park to be considered Monday by Cedar Falls council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Improvements have been completed on the parcel of land across the street from a new elementary school, clearing the way for development of a city park.

The City Council Monday is expected to accept completion of public improvements and approve the final plat for the entire 40 acres, which also includes the Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School property.

The council meets at 7 p.m. by video conference. The public can watch the meeting on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or at the station’s YouTube site. Those who want to participate in the meeting can find details on dialing in with their phone as well as joining the video conference by smartphone or computer on the agenda at cedarfalls.com/852/Public-Meeting-Agendas-With-Video.

McMahill First Addition, the 40-acre parcel, is located in southwest Cedar Falls. The north-south Arbors Drive separates the school and park properties. The preliminary plat was approved by the council in January 2017 and the school opened in the fall of 2018 before the contractor finished up final improvements to the land.

Arbors Drive will eventually connect to the Greenhill Road extension, going through a residential area to the north that is in the early stages of development.