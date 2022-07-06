Plans to remove Olive Street bridge, expand Pettersen Plaza get green light in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – Plans to remove a bridge on Olive Street and expand the adjacent Pettersen Plaza were unanimously approved by the City Council on Tuesday night.

Construction could begin as early as this summer at an estimated cost of $2.2 million.

The bridge was built in 1955 on Olive Street between West 20th and West 21st streets but has become structurally deficient, City Engineer Matt Tolan said after the meeting.

As part of the project, a box culvert will be extended eastward to Olive Street over Dry Run Creek.

Pettersen Plaza, next to Jimmy John’s in the 2000 block of College Street, will be spruced up and expanded over the new culvert.

On Oct. 1, 2010, the College Hill plaza was dedicated to C. Hugh Pettersen, “The Mayor of College Hill."

He was the founder of the College Hill Arts Festival, a founding board member of the Hearst Center for the Arts and the owner of the Henry W. Myrtle Art Gallery. He died in 2014.

Before the project moves forward, the City Council must award the construction contract. Bids will be accepted until July 22.

Work could begin in August, but could start in fall or winter, Tolan said. The start date will depend on weather, because work involves the creek, and the contractor needs to wait until it’s at low flow.

The project is slated to take a year to complete and will depend on material availability, Tolan said.

Renderings were revealed about two years ago, but nothing significant has changed, said City Engineer David Wicke.

The bridge has been deemed deficient because of concrete deterioration and corrosion of the reinforcing steel and hand railing. It is used by vehicles and has a pedestrian walkway.

Sanitary sewer and other street-related work will be completed to improve water quality and address “existing stream channel stability issues” caused by stream bank erosion.

A majority of the cost will be covered by tax increment financing and general obligation bonds. The cost was estimated at $1.6 million when the council approved its capital improvement plan in the winter.

The project also required that the city acquire easements from three properties on Olive Street.

During Tuesday's meeting, officials asked Wicke if alternatives were considered.

Councilor Dustin Ganfield asked about the proposed $235,800 in landscaping pavers. Wicke said they were selected to be consistent with the existing plaza and were the “most efficient way” in moving forward.

No one spoke during the public hearing before the vote.

Councilor Kelly Dunn and Mayor Rob Green were absent.