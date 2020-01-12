Plans moving forward on downtown Cedar Falls streetscape

CEDAR FALLS — Downtown Main Street sidewalks are getting new brick pavers as part of a project that will also include a number of infrastructure improvements.
The work, with an estimated $2.48 million cost, is expected to get underway this spring after the City Council approved plans and specifications last week. Construction contracts still need to be approved by the council.
“The project for the downtown streetscape and reconstruction involves the removal and replacement of the Main Street Parkade brick pavers from First to Third (streets) while incorporating some updated design and additional streetscaping components,” said Jon Fitch, an engineer with the city.
“We anticipate to receive the bids on the 21st of January and Feb. 3 we will be bringing the low bids to council.”
New concrete benches would be installed and some trees that are not in good condition replaced. Electrical work would be updated and some light poles relocated. The new surface has already been ordered due to a long lead-time.
“That does involve $325,000 of brick pavers which were approved to be purchased at the Dec. 16th council meeting,” said Fitch. “Some of the (existing) pavers are chipped and broken and actually starting to become trip hazards on Main Street.”
The project would extend to the west one block on two streets. “We’ll be doing the reconstruction of the two blocks on Second and Third streets from Main to Washington street,” he said. Sanitary sewer and water main work would be included to improve and update the area’s infrastructure.
“The water main on Third Street is being extended 40, possibly 80, feet to the east of Main Street to get the water to the 302 Main St. building,” said Fitch. “In addition, we are extending some of the subdrain for the storm sewers to make sure that we’re getting the water away from the buildings.
“There is one steam tunnel that was found during the design process, and that is outside the Caboose Stop (hobby store) on Third,” he added. “So, we will be eliminating or demolishing the walls on that steam tunnel and then doing some backfill on that.”
Work is expected to take place between April and July on the 200 block of Main and between August and October on the 100 block. Between April and August, work would be done on Third Street and between July and October on Second Street.
It’s going to be “a lot of construction in a short amount of time,” Fitch told the council, “with the anticipation that we have this project completed by Nov. 15th of 2020.”
