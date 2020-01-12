Plans moving forward on downtown Cedar Falls streetscape

CEDAR FALLS — Downtown Main Street sidewalks are getting new brick pavers as part of a project that will also include a number of infrastructure improvements.

The work, with an estimated $2.48 million cost, is expected to get underway this spring after the City Council approved plans and specifications last week. Construction contracts still need to be approved by the council.

“The project for the downtown streetscape and reconstruction involves the removal and replacement of the Main Street Parkade brick pavers from First to Third (streets) while incorporating some updated design and additional streetscaping components,” said Jon Fitch, an engineer with the city.

“We anticipate to receive the bids on the 21st of January and Feb. 3 we will be bringing the low bids to council.”

New concrete benches would be installed and some trees that are not in good condition replaced. Electrical work would be updated and some light poles relocated. The new surface has already been ordered due to a long lead-time.

“That does involve $325,000 of brick pavers which were approved to be purchased at the Dec. 16th council meeting,” said Fitch. “Some of the (existing) pavers are chipped and broken and actually starting to become trip hazards on Main Street.”