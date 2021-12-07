Plans for new Waverly schools get green light from Planning and Zoning Commission

WAVERLY — No opposition was voiced against two proposed elementary schools at the Waverly Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Thursday and thus it was smooth sailing for the school district during the first step of the land use process.

The commission held two public hearings in which no one spoke and twice voted unanimously in recommending the special provisional use applications be approved at a future meeting of the Board of Adjustments.

Presuming no additional hiccups, after the commission failed to achieve a quorum at its November meeting when it couldn’t vote on the applications, school officials say the projects on Horton Road and Fifth Avenue Northwest will be put out to bid next month.

Commissioners asked probing questions during the 50-minute planning meeting, but none of them, or anyone from the public, voiced any disagreement or sparked any debate regarding the plans that require a zoning variance in order to move forward.

The new schools are proposed on land zoned for agricultural use, but Zoning Administrator Isaac Pezley explained that consent to build should be given because the city’s future land use map indicates the properties are geared toward residential use, and schools historically attract residential development around them.

According to the commission’s meeting packet, the district is finalizing a purchase of 15 acres, part of a 42-acre parcel at 2915 Fifth Ave. NW, for its new west side elementary school. Because it’s part of a larger parcel, the district will need to go through the preliminary and final plat process, which involves the commission and Waverly City Council.

The elementary school will be two stories and be capable of supporting 312 students and 40 staff members.

In the 2300 to 2500 block of Horton Road, near the intersection with Summit Drive, is where the district has purchased 35 acres for its northeast school, according to the commission’s meeting packet.

Also two stories, that school will be able to support 480 students and 50 staff members.

The district wasn’t given the option to purchase a smaller amount of the land, and once the needed acreage is determined the remaining land will be sold off, Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said at a recent Board of Education meeting.

