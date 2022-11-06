Plans for massive projects to come before Cedar Falls council Monday

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council on Monday will weigh whether to approve plans for two massive projects.

They are the reconstruction of Main Street from Sixth Street to University Avenue for an estimated $21.8 million and recreational improvements to the Cedar River from the upstream side of the Main Street bridge to the downstream side of the West First Street bridge for an estimated $5.8 million.

The 7 p.m. meeting will be held at City Hall, 220 Clay St. This is the first time the council will convene in its newly revamped chambers since a $4.5 million City Hall remodeling project began in January.

Improvements to Main Street will include a shift from four to three lanes, with one being a turn lane, and three intersections – 12th and 18th streets and Seerley Boulevard – changed from having traffic signals to roundabouts. Another component will be the addition of bicycle lanes in both directions.

The Cedar River project was put out to bid around this time last year, but bids came in significantly higher than expected. That left city staff with no choice but to tweak the plans and find other funding mechanisms, including a $1.5 million federal grant through the American Rescue Plan Act.

In-stream water features and upland improvements within and on the banks of the Cedar River are planned. Those features include kayak play areas, fishing jetties, habitat spawning pools, and water access points along with riverbank improvements.

Also up for possible discussion and a vote will be the confirmation of Mark Howard as the city’s next police chief.

He’s been serving in an interim role since March when then-director Jeff Olsen retired and then-police chief Craig Berte was promoted to temporarily fill his role before being chosen to fill it permanently.

Additional items up for consideration are:

The first of three readings of an ordinance reducing the threshold from five to four members of the seven-person council to override Planning and Zoning Commission recommendations of disapproval for zoning amendments. The first discussion was delayed because of a council majority wanting to wait until all seven members were present to vote. Mayor Rob Green has said he’ll veto the ordinance if it passes.

The purchase of 2.5 acres for $395,000 at 2617 South Union Road related to the expansion of the Industrial Park on West Viking Road.

The second of three readings of an ordinance changing the days of allowed fireworks usage to July 3 and 4, and giving the council the option to add additional days if desired each year.

The council also convenes at 5:20 p.m. for committee meetings to hear several presentations.

One will be from the leaders of the “Jump In” community group fundraising for the school district’s more than $20 million swimming facility, which will be constructed on the new high school campus on West 27th Street.

They will explain why there’s a “huge” need for the facility and why the city should consider contributing $8 million to it.

Right now, the city’s capital improvement plan has allotted $5.1 million, but that document is updated each year as the elected officials and city staff go about planning for the upcoming fiscal year, beginning later this month.

Another presentation will be about the Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation, a privately and publicly funded organization.

Jim Brown, former mayor and now the corporation’s executive director, will update the council on its vision and its six areas of focus, including the “opportunity of purchasing the College Square Mall” after having met with the mall owner/broker back in March.

Other focuses relate to the ongoing housing needs assessment, the Cedar River, College Hill, and downtown, as well as “building” support for the economic development commission.

He’ll ask the council to recommend funding to support his organization’s endeavors. One possibility is $75,000 for the year. Another is a commitment of $300,000 in the city’s capital improvement plan over the next three years.

Prior to those presentations, the council will interview two Library Board of Trustees candidates, hear more about the city’s latest audit and review its tax increment financing and standard incentive policies.