WATERLOO — It’s not a full-blown highway bypass.
But a group looking at ways to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety on truck routes leading to and from Waterloo’s northeast industrial area is ready to unveil its other ideas.
Representatives of the planning group have been making presentations to local city councils and the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors leading up to a scheduled Sept. 20 public informational meeting on the plans.
Alternatives include everything from additional turning lanes and traffic control on Evansdale and Plaza drives in Evansdale and North Elk Run Road in Waterloo to major construction of new roads and a bridge over Dubuque Road.
It does not include a dedicated bypass connecting U.S. Highway 20/380 east of Elk Run Heights around the northeast side of the metro area to connect with U.S. Highways 63 and eventually U.S. 218.
“Back in the late ‘80s or early ‘90s there was a push by some of the leaders of the community to look at trying to create a bypass around the northeast side of Waterloo,” said AECOM’s Mark Durbahn, who is serving as project manager for the study.
That idea essentially was abandoned when state and federal highway officials routed the Avenue of the Saints — a road network between St. Paul, Minn., and St. Louis — along U.S. 20 and U.S. Highway 58 through Cedar Falls.
Meanwhile, freight trucks accessing John Deere, Tyson Fresh Meats, Ferguson Distribution, Kinder Morgan, Warren Transport, Gray Transportation and other industries are wearing out roads not designed for heavy trucks and struggling with bottlenecks.
“We have John Deere, Tyson, some large industries out there that would benefit a lot by having improved access,” Durbahn said.
The cities and Metropolitan Planning Organization have funded a study to look at traffic volumes and existing road conditions in the area, which led to conceptual recommendations.
The group will develop a “preferred alternative” after holding public input meetings.
Initial priorites inlcude Adding turn lanes and a traffic controls to add capacity on Evansdale and Plaza drives near the Flying J Travel Center, Harrison Truck Center and Road Ranger Truck stop. Another low-cost priority is widening Elk Run Road near Tyson.
More costly concepts involve routing Plaza Drive over Dubuque Road and the Canadian National Railroad, and extending Plaza Drive to connect with North Elk Run Road; improving Conard Road from the new Plaza Drive east to connect with Osage Road; and extending Northeast Drive from Newell Street to connect with Sage Road and run north out of Waterloo to Dunkerton Road.
“We’ve got a ways to go on this before we would start moving any dirt,” Durbahn said. “A rough timeline for anything to move out there is 10 to 15 years.”
Waterloo Councilwoman Sharon Juon, who served as director of the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments when the bypass was discussed in 1988, was anxious to see the project move forward.
“We didn’t have the courage to go ahead with it then, or the support to do it,” Juon said. “The needs is still there. The need has increased. I’m really excited it’s finally got to this point.”
More information about the Northeast Industrial Access study can be found online at www.neindustrialaccess.com.
The public input meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at Poyner Elementary School in Evansdale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.