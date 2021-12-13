Planning for Cedar Falls Industrial Park expansion continues

CEDAR FALLS – Additional meetings to discuss the future westward expansion of Cedar Falls’ Industrial Park are scheduled in the weeks before Christmas.

The Engineering Division is holding a public information meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Public Works Facility, 2200 Technology Parkway, to learn more about the two-phase plan for the 200 acres of farmland south of West Viking Road and east of South Union Road.

The land was rezoned in 2020 from agricultural to planned light industrial.

Cedar Falls prepares for Industrial Park expansion in late 2022, early 2023 City officials decided they needed to be “proactive” and prepare for future growth, as the industrial park on West Viking Road began to fill up with companies like Hawkeye Corrugated Box and Ashley Furniture.

A brief presentation is scheduled at 5:45 p.m. and time will be allocated for questions and answers. Staff will talk about the proposed timeline, initial focus areas, what the work will involve, and construction storage/equipment areas.

The city acquired the land for north of $4 million in 2019, as space was filling up at its current industrial park, Economic Development Coordinator Shane Graham previously told The Courier.

Late 2022 or early 2023 is when the first plots could be ready for development.

The Planning and Zoning Commission began reviewing the preliminary subdivision plat Wednesday. That discussion will continue into its next meeting Dec. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

City Council will have to approve the plans at some point. No lot sales or new construction will begin until a final plat is approved by councilors.

Available will be 29 buildable lots. Most are between two and five acres. The largest is 16.4 acres.

City officials are discussing a project with an undisclosed party that “wouldn’t fit within the scope of what is available at the current park,” said Graham.

During a presentation to the commission, Planner Michelle Pezley said “the city has three lots set aside for a potential buyer.” Those three lots (8, 9, and 10 in the layout) will total 36.5 acres. That includes the largest of the 29 available.

Previously, Graham contended a few lots could combine for 30 acres to fit a 300,000 to 500,000-square-foot building.

But he left the window open that some 50 acres could be made available if a pitch for an even larger development came forward, such as a 600,000- to 800,000-square- foot building — not one the size of Target’s 1.3 million-square-foot facility though.

Also in the plans are four outlots for regional storm water management facilities and buffers.

Planning staff has been working with neighbors living in the cluster of single-family homes surrounding the expansion site, and taken their concerns of traffic, light pollution, noise and its proximity to industrial use into consideration.

Other questions prior to the meeting or after it can be directed to the Engineering Division at (319) 268-5161.

