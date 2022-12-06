Planning for addition to Bremer County courthouse continues

WAVERLY — Planning continues for an addition to the Bremer County courthouse to meet future needs.

But it may take a bit longer than anticipated before the project is put out to bid. The county’s Board of Supervisors is in the midst of considering whether to continue working with Align Architecture on the design.

Board members pondered Monday at the weekly meeting how to proceed after not being completely satisfied with the performance of the firm they contracted with for $30,000 about a year ago. The dissatisfaction hinged largely on the time it took to complete the work. Words like “reset” and “pause” were thrown out during discussion, with formal action possibly coming within the next few weeks.

The supervisors first will have their attorney look over the contract and see if it might be possible to keep any plans already crafted even if they decide to sever ties with the firm. Scott LaRue, maintenance director, already had conversations with other architects and learned how they viewed taking over the project in the early phases.

Supervisors started talking about a courthouse addition about four years. They are looking at a 13,000-square-foot addition to the north end, as well as some remodeling, but that’s now subject to change because of the latest challenge.

One reason is a challenge with having enough space for various meetings and activities, like voting. The county has had to spend funds on renting out other places in those cases.

As part of the plans, the hope would be to add more room and bathrooms, as well as complete other remodeling of the current space to prepare the county for future needs.

The preliminary cost came in at $6 million. Federal American Rescue Plan funds could cover as much as $3 million of the cost.

Supervisors also spent time learning about the board’s options for financing the project. That may be through local option sales tax revenue bonds, general obligation bonds or some sort of hybrid.

There were a few variations discussed with its consultants Maggie Burger, a senior vice president with Speer Financial Inc., and John Danos, its bond counsel with Dorsey & Whitney.

If deciding to finance with local option sales tax revenue, the board runs the risk of not having the revenue to pay back the debt and then not having the authority to levy for it.

The county receives $1 million to $1.2 million annually from the larger pool of sales tax revenue collected by almost all the cities and counties across the state. This past election saw a majority of county voters chose to continue the tax levy and receive the 1% local option sales tax revenues.

If deciding to sell general obligation bonds to finance the project, the county may need to hold a referendum to get the authority from voters.