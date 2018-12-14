Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Metropolitan Area Transportation Policy Board is seeking comments on a proposed plan on how it will get the public involved in its work.

The draft document identifies ways to provide residents of the metropolitan area an opportunity to voice their opinions and express their concerns regarding transportation planning, programming and initiatives.

The plan covers regulations concerning public involvement, major documents produced by the MPO and ways the agency will solicit public participation and comments in transportation planning.

Copies of the draft plan are available at the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo, or online at www.inrcog.org.

Comments will be accepted on the draft until the MPO considers adoption of a final version at 10 a.m. Feb. 14, 2019, INRCOG. Comments can be submitted to Kyle Durant, transportation planner II at kdurant@inrcog.org or by calling 235-0311.

