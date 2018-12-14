WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Metropolitan Area Transportation Policy Board is seeking comments on a proposed plan on how it will get the public involved in its work.
The draft document identifies ways to provide residents of the metropolitan area an opportunity to voice their opinions and express their concerns regarding transportation planning, programming and initiatives.
The plan covers regulations concerning public involvement, major documents produced by the MPO and ways the agency will solicit public participation and comments in transportation planning.
Copies of the draft plan are available at the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo, or online at www.inrcog.org.
Comments will be accepted on the draft until the MPO considers adoption of a final version at 10 a.m. Feb. 14, 2019, INRCOG. Comments can be submitted to Kyle Durant, transportation planner II at kdurant@inrcog.org or by calling 235-0311.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.