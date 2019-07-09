WATERLOO — Plans to reset a special tax district around Crossroads Center won preliminary approval Monday.
Waterloo City Council members voted 6-0 to approve the first of three readings of an ordinance to reconfigure a failing tax-increment financing district covering the mall and surrounding retail area.
The TIF district was created in 2014 with plans to use the increased property taxes from development to help pay for infrastructure and provide tax rebates to lure new businesses.
But property taxes in the district instead dropped, notably due to the mall’s plummeting value, which leaves no money to pay for the economic development projects. The city has also been forced to tap its general fund reserves to pay for tax rebates already awarded to three projects.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the change will establish a lower base value for the district to reflect the current property values.
“One of the reasons we put the tax-increment financing district over this area was because of the concern for the retail out there, particularly the mall,” Anderson said. “The mall itself has continued to decline in value.
“We believe by taking this action today and resetting … the base value at the lower amount, it will give us more options to try and fill some of those vacant buildings by trying to bring new businesses here,” he added.
You have free articles remaining.
Anderson said none of the city’s other TIF districts are facing similar shortfalls.
Councilman Steve Schmitt questioned what would happen if council members rejected the change.
“It limits our ability to redevelop the area with less increment,” Anderson replied.
Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner said a failure to turn around declining property values at Crossroads will impact taxpayers in other parts of the city by forcing them to pick up difference on their own tax bills.
“That area of the city has lost taxable value, and it’s already costing everybody … that pays taxes in Waterloo,” she said. “If we don’t do something to try to stop it, we are going to keep paying higher and higher taxes.”
The plan, which returns for a second vote next week, also expands the district’s boundaries to include commercial areas along La Porte Road north of Crossroads and west of Hess Road near Lost Island Water Park.
Councilman Bruce Jacobs abstained from voting, citing a potential business conflict of interest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.