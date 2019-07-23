WATERLOO — City Council members appear to have scuttled a proposal to meet less often.
Most council members voiced opposition or major concerns during a work session Monday to discuss whether to reduce the number of regular meetings from four to two times each month.
“There’s no reason to continue this conversation,” Mayor Quentin Hart said. “There’s not enough support.”
The discussion was part of an ongoing process to review the administrative portion of the city’s code of ordinances, which sets up duties of the elected officials and includes when and how meetings are held.
City Clerk Kelley Felchle, who has been spearheading the effort, said Waterloo “is pretty unique in having four council meetings a month.”
Among the 20 largest Iowa cities, only Waterloo and Sioux City hold four regular council meetings each month. Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and even neighboring Cedar Falls meet twice monthly.
Felchle noted some cities put more agenda items on a consent agenda, which approves numerous items on a single vote. But she said cities using consent agendas allow residents and council members to request a particular measure be considered separately.
The Waterloo council currently meets on the first four Mondays of each month. The proposal would have called for meetings on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
You have free articles remaining.
Councilmen Pat Morrissey, Steve Schmitt and Jerome Amos Jr. all voiced opposition to the change, while Ray Feuss and Sharon Juon said they had concerns. Councilman Bruce Jacobs was absent for the discussion.
“I’m totally opposed to reducing the number of our meetings,” Morrissey said. “This seems to be solution in search of a problem.”
Morrissey said the larger consent agenda would be a “disservice to the public,” reducing the amount of information they receive during meetings.
Juon voiced concern about how ordinances that take three readings for approval could be affected. Instead of taking three weeks to rezone land for development, for example, it might take a month and a half with biweekly meetings.
Councilwoman Margaret Klein provided the only support for the change, stating she was bothered department heads had to spend too much time preparing agendas for the weekly meetings.
“Let our administrators do their work,” she said. “I don’t know how they get their work done when they’re working so hard just attending to the agenda for the next week. I respect their time.”
But Schmitt said “going from four to two would be another step in the direction of less transparency.”
“It just seems to me over the last few years we’ve become much less transparent then we were,” he said. “We’ve had less public meetings, less public access to information, less availability to the general public.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.