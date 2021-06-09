Plan floated to demolish Kimball Ridge Center for development of shopping center

The plan calls for rezoning about six acres and removing the main structure. The MercyOne medical arts building northwest of the site would remain, according to the plan.

The site would be subdivided into three lots, and five buildings would be built following demolition.

Jim Lind, who operates a gas station and auto repair garage across the street, asked about any effect the development would have on storm water drainage in the area during Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Documents show the site currently has a private storm drain, and the zoning recommendation indicates that a drainage plan would be required for any development on the site.

Lind also asked if the property would be eligible for tax increment financing incentives.

“I am very supportive of having some neighbors across the street again, like we had for many years and we certainly want to see that again. We just worry about our tax dollars,” Lind said.

City officials said the location currently isn’t in a TIF district, but that existing districts could be expanded to include the land.

Stickfort said the tunnel under Ridgeway Avenue that leads to the former hospital property would be filled in as part of the project.