CEDAR FALLS — A Place to Play Playground project was approved by the Cedar Falls City Council on Monday night.
A group of Cedar Falls parents raised $1 million for the project in 2018. The Play to Play Playground is an inclusive playground designed to cater to special needs children. It will be built near the intersection of Hudson Road and Greenhill Road at Greenhill Park.
“All the funding is in place,” said Mark Ripplinger, municipal operations and program director. Along with the plan, the city approved the process to begin seeking bids from contractors.
“It will consist of playground pieces, safety surfaces, landscaping, fencing and at this point city staff have begun work on a restroom,” Ripplinger said.
Almost one year ago the council hired Ritland+Kuiper Landscape Architects of Waterloo to prepare plans for the park. The plans are now being sent to contractors. Bids are due by the end of January.
“Once those bids are received and it looks like the project is going to be able to funded we’ll bring it to City Council to approve the bids,” Ripplinger said.
If everything goes well, construction could begin in the spring and be finished in August.
Also Monday, the council discussed a zoning amendment for the College Hill District that will impact parking requirements for buildings there.
The amendment would require one parking stall per bedroom, but not less than one parking stall per unit for upper floor residential dwellings in mixed-use buildings. It also gets rid of the visitor parking requirement.
The parking requirement may need to be revisited after a parking study has been conducted for the College Hill District, said Karen Howard, planning and community services manager.
The council plans a public hearing on the amendment Feb. 18.
The amendment decreases the parking requirement for one bedroom and studio apartments. The previous code required two spots per unit.
Daryl Kruse, 3rd Ward council member, wanted to table the amendment until a parking study can be done in the College Hill area.
“I’d be very hesitant to do anything until we have a full-blown study,” Kruse said. “I wouldn’t comfortable at all allowing a building to built of any kind or size until a full-blown study can be done.”
A study is the works for College Hill, but plans won’t begin until March.
The council held a public hearing and approved its preliminary capital improvements plan, a planning document for future construction and quality-of-life projects.
The CIP includes 210 projects over five years for a total of $282 million from 40 different funding sources.
