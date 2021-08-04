Pickleball, better sledding, more parking at Bontrager after council approves Friendship Village lease

WATERLOO — Bontrager Park will get new pickleball courts, more parking and better sledding when one long-term care facility has completed improvements there.
The City Council on Monday night unanimously approved a long-term lease agreement with Friends of Faith Retirement Homes, which owns Friendship Village, to lease a portion of the south Waterloo park. In exchange, Friendship Village will build and maintain pickleball courts, and add parking and improve storm water management.
Resident David Dreyer wasn’t thrilled about the city seeming to “give away the farm” with a $10, 75-year lease for 2.13 acres of Bontrager Park.
“I’m not opposed to the use of the land, but let’s get the right value for that property,” he said.
City officials said the more than $500,000 in improvements to the park will more than make up for it.
“Friendship Village is making a huge investment in this area,” said Noel Anderson, community planning and development director. Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said his department is also “completely behind this.”
Michael Young, the attorney working on the project, said Friends of Faith plans to make $550,000 in upgrades to the park “and probably more.” The city will own those upgrades after the lease is up in 2096.
Young noted the preliminary plan was for the pickleball courts to be reserved for Friendship Village residents and guests from 8 a.m. to noon. The 100-stall parking lot will be open to the public except when it is reserved for activities at the new event center being built on Friendship Village property.
The “natural amphitheater” created by a storm water detention basin also will be open to the public. Young said that will mean better sledding in the winter and more advantageous seating for cross-country meets in the warmer months.
“I really think this is a positive thing for the community. I think it’s a positive thing for the neighborhood and a positive thing for Friendship Village,” Young said.
Councilors agreed.
“They have been working so hard, and I know they went through COVID,” said Councilor Jonathan Grieder, who lives nearby. “I’m excited to see things happening, and my kids are excited to have more sledding opportunities.”
“Very seldom do we get someone coming to us and wanting to make it better,” added Councilor Margaret Klein.