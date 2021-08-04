Pickleball, better sledding, more parking at Bontrager after council approves Friendship Village lease

WATERLOO — Bontrager Park will get new pickleball courts, more parking and better sledding when one long-term care facility has completed improvements there.

The City Council on Monday night unanimously approved a long-term lease agreement with Friends of Faith Retirement Homes, which owns Friendship Village, to lease a portion of the south Waterloo park. In exchange, Friendship Village will build and maintain pickleball courts, and add parking and improve storm water management.

Resident David Dreyer wasn’t thrilled about the city seeming to “give away the farm” with a $10, 75-year lease for 2.13 acres of Bontrager Park.

“I’m not opposed to the use of the land, but let’s get the right value for that property,” he said.

City officials said the more than $500,000 in improvements to the park will more than make up for it.

“Friendship Village is making a huge investment in this area,” said Noel Anderson, community planning and development director. Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said his department is also “completely behind this.”

