Iowa's pheasant population is on the upswing as hunters head into the fall season, according to state wildlife experts.
Department of Natural Resources officials are projecting the second-highest pheasant population in a decade, based on the recently completed statewide population survey of pheasants, quail, partridge, cottontail rabbits and jack rabbits.
Iowa’s pheasant population increased in every nine-county region except the northwest, where it was similar to last year.
The survey counted a state average of 21 birds per 30-mile route, which translates to a statewide harvest estimate of 250,000 to 300,000 roosters this fall, according to DNR experts.
The Iowa pheasant hunting season is Oct. 27 to Jan. 10.
“We weren’t sure what to expect from the survey this year because the spring weather was all over the board, and it likely impacted some nesting success,” said Todd Bogenschutz, DNR upland wildlife research biologist.
“The take-home message is, if you had good hunting last year, you can expect similar hunting or better hunting across most of the state this year,” he said.
The 2018 count was an increase over the 15 birds per route in 2017.
Another positive for hunters is the quail and cottontail rabbit populations, both at present-day highs, according to DNR officials.
Iowa’s quail range is across the southern third of the state. Quail season is Oct. 27 to Jan. 31; partridge season is Oct. 13 to Jan. 31.
Rabbits are abundant in all parts of Iowa, with the highest populations in southern and east central regions. Cottontail rabbit season is from Sept. 1 to Feb. 28.
Workforce summits
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office Tuesday announced registration has opened for four additional Future Ready Iowa Regional Summits throughout the state, increasing opportunities for collaboration to address the state’s shortage of skilled workers.
The daylong summits — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — are now scheduled for Des Moines, Elkader, Iowa City-Cedar Rapids and Cedar Falls.
The Cedar Valley summit will be Nov. 13 at Central Rivers Area Education Agency, 1521 Technology Parkway, Cedar Falls.
The Cedar Rapids-Iowa City summit will be Nov. 13 at Kirkwood Community College’s regional center at 1770 Boyson Road, Hiawatha.
The Elkader summit will be Oct. 26 at Keystone Area Education Agency, 1400 N. Second St., Elkader.
Registration is available at futurereadyiowa.gov/summits.
The events bring together key stakeholders in education, business, economic development and community organizations to develop strategies to ensure Iowans are “future ready.”
The Future Ready Iowa Initiative has the goal of 70 percent of Iowa’s workforce having education or training beyond high school by 2025.
Summits already announced include ones in Ames, Atlantic, Burlington, Centerville, Creston, Davenport, Denison, Fort Dodge, Muscatine, Pella, Sheffield, Sioux City and Spencer.
So far, more than 850 Iowans are registered for a summit, according to Iowa Workforce Development officials.
