Pharmacists in Waterloo rein in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy with education, accessibility

The amount of vaccine received by Greenwood Pharmacy is going down, Nichols said, but he hopes the flexibility of walk-in appointments will ease the experience for working residents.

Initial appointment-only options prevented providers from wasting doses when vials of the vaccine — which include numerous doses — were thawed and opened. But now that supply has outpaced demand, Nichols said, health providers are not as “scared to waste a dose anymore” by allowing people to walk in.

“Now it’s more whoever wants a vaccine gets a vaccine,” Nichols said. “We’re trying to make the vaccine as available as possible and make sure folks know it’s as easy as walking in and saying, ‘Yes. I want it.’”

The biggest contributor to hesitation is the possible side effects, Nichols said. Common side effects include pain in the arm, tiredness, headache, chills and fever, among other flu-like symptoms.

“Folks are worried to get sick,” Nichols said.

He said some hesitant people want reassurance from their health providers, and others look for solace from family members or friends who got vaccinated. Nichols talks with patients about possible side effects, potential severity and how to minimize them.