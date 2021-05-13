Pharmacists in Waterloo rein in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy with education, accessibility

WATERLOO — Filling prescriptions and giving shots aren’t the only duties for Waterloo pharmacists. The top of the to-do list at Greenwood Pharmacy now includes curbing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.
That means pharmacist Rob Nichols drives to a barber shop to offer vaccines. It means answering questions about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness. It means removing barriers for people to get doses, like updating the pharmacy website with scheduling features and welcoming walk-ins.
“We’re constantly trying to figure out how to make the vaccines as accessible as possible and answer any questions that folks have — trying to crack through some of the hesitancy that is out there just by offering ourselves as a resource for education,” Nichols said.
The Black Hawk County Health Department last week declined its regular vaccine allocation from the state, Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye told county supervisors Tuesday. That will continue until the county increases its vaccination rate.
Nearly 55% of Black Hawk County adults had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Tuesday, according to local data. Public health experts say around 80% of people need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity, which is the threshold that could stop the spread of COVID-19.
The amount of vaccine received by Greenwood Pharmacy is going down, Nichols said, but he hopes the flexibility of walk-in appointments will ease the experience for working residents.
Initial appointment-only options prevented providers from wasting doses when vials of the vaccine — which include numerous doses — were thawed and opened. But now that supply has outpaced demand, Nichols said, health providers are not as “scared to waste a dose anymore” by allowing people to walk in.
“Now it’s more whoever wants a vaccine gets a vaccine,” Nichols said. “We’re trying to make the vaccine as available as possible and make sure folks know it’s as easy as walking in and saying, ‘Yes. I want it.’”
The biggest contributor to hesitation is the possible side effects, Nichols said. Common side effects include pain in the arm, tiredness, headache, chills and fever, among other flu-like symptoms.
“Folks are worried to get sick,” Nichols said.
He said some hesitant people want reassurance from their health providers, and others look for solace from family members or friends who got vaccinated. Nichols talks with patients about possible side effects, potential severity and how to minimize them.
“I’ve been having conversations with folks about this, and there are still folks that are still hesitant to get it, but I think it’s really impactful when folks have their relatives saying, ‘Hey, yeah, I did get it, and it was OK, and it wasn’t bad,’” Nichols said.
Pharmacist Joe Greenwood, son of pharmacy owner Bob Greenwood, encourages residents to ask health professionals about how the vaccine works. He warned people against trusting the vast misinformation available online.
“Exposing yourself to the most information isn’t always the best thing, because it’s not always the right information,” Joe Greenwood said. “If you have any questions, you can certainly do your own research, but call a health care professional and they can point you to the correct research to look at.”
Greenwood Pharmacy hosted its own vaccine clinics, visited businesses or other locations to give doses and continues to provide vaccines at their pharmacy, Nichols said. He recently reached out to offer vaccines to some Black-owned businesses shared by Experience Waterloo, he said. Joe Greenwood said he feels a 70% vaccination rate is a reasonable goal for the community.
“We got a little bit to go,” Nichols said. “I think we can get there. It’s just we have to find which strategies work that break down those barriers to us getting there.”
Joe Greenwood said delayed vaccinations allow for more COVID-19 variants to emerge. He said “natural immunity isn’t always the best way” to combat viruses, especially with the severity and contagiousness of COVID-19.
“I believe the vaccine is the way to the end,” Joe Greenwood said. “I also believe that this is a way back to some sort of a normal life — concerts, baseball games, graduation parties, Fourth of July parties, things like that.”