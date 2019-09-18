WATERLOO -- Democratic presidential hopeful and Southbend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is returning to Waterloo for Rally Sunday.
Buttigieg, 37, plans to hold a rally in Waterloo at the Riverloop Amphitheater at 7 p.m.
During his four day visit he'll swing through Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Newton, Boone, Webster City, Iowa Halls Elkader, Dubuque and Davenport.
While in Newton Buttigieg will attend the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry.
Buttigieg is the youngest major candidate running for the Democratic nomination and a veteran of the war in Afghanistan.
This is his second visit to Waterloo.
