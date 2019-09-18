{{featured_button_text}}
090219ap-pete-buttigieg

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg talks with attendees at the Hawkeye Area Labor Council Labor Day Picnic Sept. 2 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Buttigieg would like to turn the fight for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination into a contest about generational change. But the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has yet to win over his own.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

WATERLOO -- Democratic presidential hopeful and Southbend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is returning to Waterloo for Rally Sunday. 

Buttigieg, 37, plans to hold a rally in Waterloo at the Riverloop Amphitheater at 7 p.m. 

During his four day visit he'll swing through Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Newton, Boone, Webster City, Iowa Halls Elkader, Dubuque and Davenport. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

While in Newton Buttigieg will attend the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry. 

Buttigieg is the youngest major candidate running for the Democratic nomination and a veteran of the war in Afghanistan. 

This is his second visit to Waterloo. 

Coming soon: Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments