DES MOINES — A bill to criminalize the nonconsensual termination of a pregnancy won’t be passed by the Iowa Legislature this year.
The bill was pulled from the House Republican agenda because a wording change touched off charges it was attempt to ban all abortions.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Holt, R-Denison, would support that but pulled the bill Wednesday after pro-abortion rights groups said an anti-abortion senator’s amendment turned it into a so-called personhood bill that created legal protections for an unborn fetus from the moment of conception.
Senate File 523 will not clear the Legislature’s self-imposed “funnel” deadline Friday for bills to be passed by either the House or Senate and a committee in the other chamber.
It was unanimously approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee. After Republicans adopted an amendment during floor debate that changed references from the termination of a pregnancy to the death of an “unborn person” the debate quickly changed.
Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, called the amendment an attempt to establish “personhood” for a fetus, “which is quite extreme and unconstitutional.”
“It recognizes that is a person in the womb and, as such, should have rights,” said Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, who offered the amendment.
After the amendment was added, it passed the Senate on a party-line vote, 31-18.
“I’m pro-life and believe an unborn person is exactly what we’re talking about,” Holt said, “but putting in ‘unborn person’ clearly is a trigger that brings the abortion question into the debate ... even though this bill doesn’t touch abortion. This bill is all about ‘without the consent of the mother.’”
Jamie Burch of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland agreed there was virtually no opposition to the original bill, “but the addition of personhood language changes the intention of the bill. It automatically became an abortion bill,” she said.
According to Chapman, 29 states have similar fetal homicide laws that apply to fetuses from the moment of conception.
