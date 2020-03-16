Perryman wants to give people control of city government

CEDAR FALLS — Fred Perryman sees the city’s use of public safety officers as a symptom of a larger problem.

“It’s getting representatives in our government to listen to the people,” said the candidate for an at-large seat in the March 24 City Council special election.

Perryman, an assistant manager at Blain’s Farm and Fleet, came to the Cedar Valley from Illinois 15 years ago. He’s been a Cedar Falls resident for seven of those years.

The 39-year-old is one of five candidates seeking the council position vacated when Rob Green became mayor. The council made an appointment to the seat, but a petition drive is forcing the vote.

Perryman laid out his opposition to the growing use of PSOs, largely cross-trained police officers, to replace firefighters during a failed bid for another council seat in November. He isn’t against using them to supplement the people in the traditionally separate positions. But he objects to the way the council has “accelerated the process” more recently to force a change that completely eliminated firefighter jobs.

