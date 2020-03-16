Perryman wants to give people control of city government

CEDAR FALLS — Fred Perryman sees the city’s use of public safety officers as a symptom of a larger problem.
“It’s getting representatives in our government to listen to the people,” said the candidate for an at-large seat in the March 24 City Council special election.
Perryman, an assistant manager at Blain’s Farm and Fleet, came to the Cedar Valley from Illinois 15 years ago. He’s been a Cedar Falls resident for seven of those years.
The 39-year-old is one of five candidates seeking the council position vacated when Rob Green became mayor. The council made an appointment to the seat, but a petition drive is forcing the vote.
Perryman laid out his opposition to the growing use of PSOs, largely cross-trained police officers, to replace firefighters during a failed bid for another council seat in November. He isn’t against using them to supplement the people in the traditionally separate positions. But he objects to the way the council has “accelerated the process” more recently to force a change that completely eliminated firefighter jobs.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’d like to see our citizens take control of our government again instead of the City Council dictating policies with their own agenda, without input from the public,” said Perryman. He acknowledged it will take more than one election to bring about PSO changes while suggesting the problem is “bigger than one issue.”
He said the council hasn’t listened to citizens over the years on matters from allowing chickens in backyards to holding down property taxes.
“We’ve got to be more responsible with the money we have,” he said, starting with what’s included in the budget. “We have to look at how we’re spending and can we do it better.
“I come from a management background, and I feel it’s our due diligence to go through it line by line,” he added. “We need to be more mindful of the impact on our community about every decision that’s made.”
If Perryman is elected, he believes it will be another indicator that the people of Cedar Falls want to go in a different direction than the council is headed. He suggested elected representatives need to figure out what citizens want.
In interactions over time as a candidate and a community member, Perryman has gotten some insight into what that is.
“Almost every citizen I’ve talked to,” he said, “is in favor of having firefighters. And nobody wants their taxes raised.”