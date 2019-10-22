PEOSTA (AP) — An eastern Iowa city council has accepted the resignation of their mayor despite his request that they let him remain in office.
Larry Mescher quit in an email sent Oct. 13 to the Peosta council members. It was sent just days after a contentious council meeting and follow-up work session on Oct. 11 regarding a proposed study on moving City Hall offices from Peosta Community Centre to the city's new police station.
On Oct. 15, however, Mescher sent another email, saying that in haste "and a bit of anger, I sent out an email that I resign. I would like to apologize and ask that you allow me to rescind my previous email."
On Monday night, the council said no.
Council Member John Kraft said the city needed its leader to step up when the city hits tough times and then told Mescher: "Unfortunately, I feel you jumped ship."
