Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo looks to expand building, parking lot

WATERLOO — A 20,000-square-foot expansion could add urgent care, adult clinical care, behavioral health, pharmacy and mammography space to Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo.
The project got unanimous approval Tuesday from the Waterloo planning commission. It will now seek endorsement from the city's Board of Adjustment before going before Waterloo City Council. The building would become more than 63,500 square feet from the nearly 42,100 current square footage. Peoples Community Health Clinic is a federally qualified medical center that aims to provide health care for all residents, regardless of financial situation or health insurance status.
The addition would consist of first and second floor additions, along with new penthouse space. The first floor would have exam rooms, waiting rooms, bathrooms, nursing stations, procedure rooms and offices. A pharmacy expansion on the first floor would entail more office space and a mammography area. The second floor would have consulting rooms, offices, a reception area and waiting room. There would also be some unfinished space. The added penthouse would be about 930 square feet, documents show.
The building addition will mostly extend from the facility's west side, according to city documents. Julie Etheredge, an architect with company INVISION, said the main building addition will be on the side that faces Hardee's fast food restaurant. The pharmacy expansion will be on the front of the building. A parking lot addition will be near the former Expo High School site.
Nick Liston, a project manager with Carl A. Nelson & Company, said the parking lot expansion will not interfere with existing community gardens on the building's east side.
“We tried to keep the integrity of that intact with providing as many parking stalls as we could on the property," Liston said.
Peoples Community Health Clinic said it will add 24 parking stalls with 10 handicap spots, city documents show. This falls short of the required 283 spaces according to the building's size for patient use. The project will need to be granted an exception by the Board of Adjustment.
City planning staff said the proposed parking spaces "should be more than adequate" for patients, many of whom go the clinic by walking, transit or riding with others.
The clinic will put sidewalk connections from its facility to Walnut and Franklin streets, city documents show.