Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo looks to expand building, parking lot

WATERLOO — A 20,000-square-foot expansion could add urgent care, adult clinical care, behavioral health, pharmacy and mammography space to Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo.

The project got unanimous approval Tuesday from the Waterloo planning commission. It will now seek endorsement from the city's Board of Adjustment before going before Waterloo City Council. The building would become more than 63,500 square feet from the nearly 42,100 current square footage. Peoples Community Health Clinic is a federally qualified medical center that aims to provide health care for all residents, regardless of financial situation or health insurance status.

The addition would consist of first and second floor additions, along with new penthouse space. The first floor would have exam rooms, waiting rooms, bathrooms, nursing stations, procedure rooms and offices. A pharmacy expansion on the first floor would entail more office space and a mammography area. The second floor would have consulting rooms, offices, a reception area and waiting room. There would also be some unfinished space. The added penthouse would be about 930 square feet, documents show.