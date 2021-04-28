People of color in Black Hawk County face higher unemployment claims during COVID-19

WATERLOO — Unemployment claims in Black Hawk County were disproportionately filed by people of color during the pandemic, according to data from Iowa Workforce Development.

Iowa saw more than 953,000 unemployment claims from March 2020 through February 2021, according to state data. Black Hawk County’s more than 46,000 claims made up 4.87% of the state’s total during that period. The data shows that Black and African-American residents appear to be most affected by joblessness during COVID-19.

Black and African American residents made up 17.5% of the county’s unemployment claims from March 2020 through February 2021, according to state data. Black Hawk County is is 9.7% Black and African American, U.S. Census data shows. More than 8,100 Black and African American residents filed for unemployment in Black Hawk County during those months.

The trend was statewide. Black and African-American residents in Iowa filed more than 8.6% of unemployment claims, but make up 4.1% of the population. Nearly 82,400 Black and African-American residents filed for unemployment during that time.