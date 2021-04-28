People of color in Black Hawk County face higher unemployment claims during COVID-19

WATERLOO — Unemployment claims in Black Hawk County were disproportionately filed by people of color during the pandemic, according to data from Iowa Workforce Development.
Iowa saw more than 953,000 unemployment claims from March 2020 through February 2021, according to state data. Black Hawk County’s more than 46,000 claims made up 4.87% of the state’s total during that period. The data shows that Black and African-American residents appear to be most affected by joblessness during COVID-19.
Black and African American residents made up 17.5% of the county’s unemployment claims from March 2020 through February 2021, according to state data. Black Hawk County is is 9.7% Black and African American, U.S. Census data shows. More than 8,100 Black and African American residents filed for unemployment in Black Hawk County during those months.
The trend was statewide. Black and African-American residents in Iowa filed more than 8.6% of unemployment claims, but make up 4.1% of the population. Nearly 82,400 Black and African-American residents filed for unemployment during that time.
White residents in Black Hawk County made up 69.15% of unemployment claims from March 2020 through February 2021. The county’s population is 84.5% white, according to U.S. Census data. Across Iowa, 75.54% of people who filed unemployment claims were white. The state’s population is 90.6% white.
Other residents of color in Black Hawk County similarly filed disproportionate amounts of unemployment claims. American Indian and Alaska Native residents filed 1.77% of the county’s unemployment claims and make up 0.4% of the population.
Hispanic and Latino residents in Black Hawk County accounted for 4.86% of the county’s unemployment claims. Hispanic and Latino residents are 4.6% of the population.
Asian residents filed 2.52% of the county’s unemployment claims. They make up 2.5% of the population.
Race information was not available for 4.2% of Black Hawk County’s unemployment claims data, according to Iowa Workforce Development. It was not available for 3.73% of Iowa’s total claims.
The nationwide unemployment rate for Black and African-American residents was 9.6% in March, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. White residents had a 5.4% unemployment rate in the same month.