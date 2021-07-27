Pent-up consumer demand, federal money drive Iowa tax revenue

Other major contributors to the year-over-year dollar and percentage changes included corporate income tax revenue that increased $367 million, or 68.5%. Sales tax revenue was up $411.1 million, or 13.4%. That included an $85.3 million increase in sales tax proceeds deposited to the Road Use Tax Fund and a $332.1 million (10.4%) increase in sales tax revenue deposited to the state general fund.

However, sales tax revenue transferred to other state funds, primarily the Flood Mitigation Fund, Reinvestment District Fund and two water quality funds, decreased $6.8 million, the Legislative Services Agency said. According to a Legislative Services Agency analyst, the dollar amounts transferred to those funds is limited each year, so the decrease likely has something to do with the timing of transfers.

And decreased refunds of sales/use tax payments increased net revenue $6.2 million and increased sales tax payments to the school infrastructure account, which are recorded as tax refunds, decreased net revenue $5.7 million. The refunds typically involve economic development agreements between businesses and the state. The Legislative Services Agency said there may have been fewer projects or, because the refunds often involve projects that happened some time ago, it might be a timing issue.