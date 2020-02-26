Penny Popp running for Cedar Falls council in special election

CEDAR FALLS — A woman who’s regularly been in the audience of City Council meetings for the past three years wants a seat at the table.
Penny Popp this week filed as a candidate for the council’s at-large seat that will be on the ballot March 24. The seat was vacated by Rob Green when he became mayor Jan. 2. Later that month, the council appointed Nick Taiber to the position but Cedar Falls residents have since petitioned for a special election.
Popp, who sometimes speaks at the council’s public forum, said since 2017 she has attended the majority of its various public meetings.
Once the 61-year-old knew there would be a special election, she decided to step up.
She has lived in the city for 20 years and is president and founding member of the South Main and Greenhill Corridor Neighborhood Association.
You have free articles remaining.
Organizing neighborhoods is an important issue for Popp that she believes will strengthen the community. She said she can bring a needed perspective to the council if elected.
“I believe that the public voice has been missing in council chambers,” said Popp. “I believe an at-large councilor needs to speak for all of Cedar Falls and not just advocate a personal opinion or personal viewpoint.”
She is advocating for a change in how the council conducts its business that would involve more discussion during meetings.
“I know there’s folks out there that ask questions, and those questions are never answered,” said Popp. “I’d like to be the voice for those folks.”
As someone who is not a native of the Cedar Valley or Iowa, she is also highlighting her outsider status.
“I don’t have ties to developers and the power and the money in town,” said Popp. “A lot of people have recognized that and have thanked me for that.”
She has been on both sides of the controversy around public safety officers, who are cross trained to perform both police and firefighter duties, but now favors the model.
Acknowledging how divisive the issue has been, Popp said the council should not have made a decision Thursday to force traditional firefighters out of their jobs if they don’t train to become PSOs. She supports a veto of the decision issued by Green on Friday.