Penny Popp running for Cedar Falls council in special election

CEDAR FALLS — A woman who’s regularly been in the audience of City Council meetings for the past three years wants a seat at the table.

Penny Popp this week filed as a candidate for the council’s at-large seat that will be on the ballot March 24. The seat was vacated by Rob Green when he became mayor Jan. 2. Later that month, the council appointed Nick Taiber to the position but Cedar Falls residents have since petitioned for a special election.

Popp, who sometimes speaks at the council’s public forum, said since 2017 she has attended the majority of its various public meetings.

Once the 61-year-old knew there would be a special election, she decided to step up.

She has lived in the city for 20 years and is president and founding member of the South Main and Greenhill Corridor Neighborhood Association.

Organizing neighborhoods is an important issue for Popp that she believes will strengthen the community. She said she can bring a needed perspective to the council if elected.

“I believe that the public voice has been missing in council chambers,” said Popp. “I believe an at-large councilor needs to speak for all of Cedar Falls and not just advocate a personal opinion or personal viewpoint.”