WAUKEE — Vice President Mike Pence came to farm country Wednesday to press U.S. House Democrats to ratify a trade deal with Mexico and Canada.
“I came to Iowa to turn up the heat,” Pence told about 550 Iowans who gathered at a rural Dallas County farm — some decked out in red Make America Great Again gear — to welcome the vice president for his fourth visit to the state this year.
Pence, a former governor and U.S. representative from Indiana, said the USMCA — a trade deal to “modernize” the three-decades-old North American Free Trade Agreement — would boost the U.S. economy by $68 billion, create at least 175,000 jobs, drive demand and boost farm exports by more than $2 billion if ratified by Congress.
“I was there all along the way for a lot of the negotiations, and I’ll tell you that the president drove a hard bargain. He put American jobs, American workers and American farmers first and negotiated a great deal,” the vice president said.
“But as I stand before you today, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in Congress have refused to bring it to the House of Representatives, and that’s why I’m here,” Pence told a crowd that included Iowa Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“I came to Iowa today to say it’s time for the Democrats in Congress to do their job. Put politics aside and pass the USMCA this year. The truth is, and we all know it, Democrats have been spending all of their time on endless investigations and partisan impeachment, but enough is enough,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
The vice president called on Iowa Democratic U.S. Reps. Cindy Axne, Abby Finkenauer and Dave Loebsack to demand that Pelosi take up USMCA.
Pence noted talks are slated to begin today with Chinese negotiators aimed at easing or ending a tariff war, but made it clear Trump “has put China on notice that the era of economic surrender is over.”
Before Pence landed in Iowa, a group of Iowa Democrats told reporters both Trump and Pence repeatedly have broken their promises to Iowa farmers.
Patty Judge, chairwoman of Focus on Rural America who previously served as Iowa’s lieutenant governor and secretary of agriculture, said Iowans and the farm economy have been hurt by Trump.
“This go-it-alone, cowboy-style of international trade negotiation does not work,” Judge told reporters on a conference call. “We need trade agreements, but we need trade agreements that work for all of us, and that requires negotiations. I’m afraid that’s not our president’s style at all.”
“One thing is clear about this president — he has no plan,” Judge added. “All of us are suffering from his endless whiplash and those taking the brunt of it live and work in rural communities across America.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.