Pence: Road to White House runs through Iowa

DES MOINES — With a little more than a month before Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence was in Iowa on Thursday, encouraging Hawkeye State voters to once again give President Donald Trump their support.

Pence, making his fifth trip to Iowa this year, told about 600 people in attendance at the “Faith in Leadership, America’s Need for Revival” event in Des Moines that “It has been people of faith I believe with all of my heart who have led us toward a more perfect union.”

The vice president spoke briefly about this week’s presidential debate between Trump and Joe Biden, saying: “If you ever doubted that we had a fighter in the White House, you don’t doubt it anymore.”

Pence repeatedly made the point during his Thursday events that “the road to victory goes through Iowa.” He told a radio interviewer: “I just am very confident that the people of Iowa are going to vote for four years of President Donald Trump.

“We’re determined to take our case to this state, we’re going to keep working to earn that vote and 33 days from now I think we’re going to have a great victory in Iowa and all across America,” added Pence, who referred to Biden as “literally a Trojan horse for the radical left.”