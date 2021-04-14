'Pay our respects': Sgt. Jim Smith honored with American flags lining Independence streets

DeBoer knew Smith and his family through church and school activities. She said she served with Smith and his wife on the school's band boosters. Both families had kids involved in band, speech, musicals and plays, she said.

"They were at every single one of their kids' activities, and we were, too," DeBoer said. "We're bleacher parents together, I guess."

She called Smith a "hero" who was uplifting, encouraging and nonjudgmental. She said he led by actions, not just words.

"He lived his faith, he did not just speak it," DeBoer said. "He was not embarrassed of who he was, and he helped everybody however he could."

Sue Gipper, 58, first met Smith when he pulled her over for a traffic stop in 1999. She was speeding up a hill to go to the church they both attended. She still remembers the quiet, professional patrolman who let her off with a warning.

"This is what the good stuff is about right here," said her husband, 62-year-old Ed Gipper, as he looked around at volunteers. "This is what it's really about."