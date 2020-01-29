Paws for the cause: Warren's dog, Bailey, greets voters in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren's husband, Bruce Mann, and adult son Alex, knew who the real star of Wednesday's show was.
"As you can see, it is all paws on deck," Mann said, as Bailey -- the family's 1 1/2-year-old golden retriever -- stood by his side, wearing a Go Pro camera on his harness. "While Elizabeth is doing her constitutional duty in Washington, she has a lot of people, and a couple of dogs, standing in for her."
A couple dozen people came to Warren's Waterloo office on Sycamore Street in downtown Waterloo on Wednesday morning to meet Bailey, who Mann said arrived in Iowa on Friday.
Bailey, the dog of @ewarren, is led into her Waterloo office Wednesday morning by Bruce Mann and son Alex, to a chorus of aww’s. pic.twitter.com/OszGxIhfZ2— Amie Rivers (@CourierAmie) January 29, 2020
"Within 24 hours, the Des Moines Register had endorsed Elizabeth," Mann said. "You be the judge -- correlation or causation -- but I think Bailey is a natural closer."
With five days left until the Feb. 3 Iowa Caucuses, Warren's campaign was counting on Bailey to bring out people who might become voters, phone bankers or door knockers.
"It really is our last chance to take back our government, our country, to make government work for everyone, not just a narrow slice at the top," Mann said. "I know that you will work even harder over the next few days. The sleeping and eating are really overrated."
Bailey was slated to hold a meet-and-greet in Waverly later Wednesday as well. Another Warren surrogate -- Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub mass shooting -- was also scheduled to hold a conversation on gun violence prevention at 2:45 p.m. at Maucker Union on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls.
It's all in an effort to shore up Warren's support: She's currently polling at an average of 14.7% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics, good enough for fourth place among the Democratic contenders. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is currently polling at an average of 24.2%, former Vice President Joe Biden is at 21% and Pete Buttigieg is at 16.8%.
But the dog ploy worked to bring out Melissa Armstrong and her husband Dave Hind of Waterloo.
"We're still deciding who we want to caucus for, and I wanted to see the First Mister and of course the First Dog," Armstrong said, awaiting her chance to pet Bailey in the selfie line.
She said you can tell a lot about a person by the company they keep -- or don't keep -- with animals.
"Animals can be very intuitive -- you can tell (Bailey) is comfortable" with Mann, she said. "As you may have noticed, the Trumps do not have animals."
Hind, who had a surprise day off from his job as a history teacher at Waterloo East High School after a Snapchat threat led to the closure of all schools Wednesday, said he caucused for Sanders in 2016, but this year was deciding between Warren and Buttigieg.
Though both had different plans, Hind said he liked that both were "very engaging."
"There's so many candidates for the Democrats offering very similar platforms," he said. "I'm curious to see how that's going to shake out."
But he hoped it would eventually shake out, and not be a repeat of 2016.
"I do fear we're going to see another 2016 debacle, when Bernie got beat out by Hillary, and then half the people who were going to go vote Democrat voted for Trump," he said.