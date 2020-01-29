Paws for the cause: Warren's dog, Bailey, greets voters in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren's husband, Bruce Mann, and adult son Alex, knew who the real star of Wednesday's show was.

"As you can see, it is all paws on deck," Mann said, as Bailey -- the family's 1 1/2-year-old golden retriever -- stood by his side, wearing a Go Pro camera on his harness. "While Elizabeth is doing her constitutional duty in Washington, she has a lot of people, and a couple of dogs, standing in for her."

A couple dozen people came to Warren's Waterloo office on Sycamore Street in downtown Waterloo on Wednesday morning to meet Bailey, who Mann said arrived in Iowa on Friday.

"Within 24 hours, the Des Moines Register had endorsed Elizabeth," Mann said. "You be the judge -- correlation or causation -- but I think Bailey is a natural closer."

With five days left until the Feb. 3 Iowa Caucuses, Warren's campaign was counting on Bailey to bring out people who might become voters, phone bankers or door knockers.

"It really is our last chance to take back our government, our country, to make government work for everyone, not just a narrow slice at the top," Mann said. "I know that you will work even harder over the next few days. The sleeping and eating are really overrated."