DES MOINES — Former Iowa Department of Transportation Director Paul Trombino III is returning to state government, this time as Gov. Kim Reynolds’ chief operations officer.
Trombino, currently president of McClure Co., an engineering firm in Clive, will provide operational management and leadership of state government agencies to ensure they are functioning effectively and efficiently, Reynolds said in an announcement Thursday.
She also announced the appointments of:
- Pat Garrett as communications director. He had a similar role in her 2018 campaign. He previously served as a press secretary for Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada.
- Nate Ristow as policy adviser focusing on public safety issues. Ristow worked as assistant legal counsel to GOP Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, legislative adviser for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and division administrator for Legal Services and Compliance.
- Nick Boeyink as director of boards and commissions; Taylor Collins as policy adviser and assistant to Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg; Lydia Hall as communications assistant; Kassidy Krause as intern director and assistant to the chief of staff; and Katherine Shaheen, executive assistant to the governor.
Salary information for the new appointments was not immediately available.
Reynolds’s current staff includes: Chief of Staff Sara Craig Gongol; Paige Thorson, deputy chief of staff and policy adviser on health care; Sam Langholz, chief counsel; Kayla Lyon, legislative liaison; Catherine Huggins, chief adviser; Linda Fandel, special education adviser; Logan Shine, economic development policy adviser; Stephanie Groen, federal liaison based in Washington, D.C.; Meaghan O’Brien, policy adviser and researcher; Michael Boal, deputy legal counsel; Kirby Connell, scheduler; Megan Hall and Damian Thompson, constituent service liaisons.
