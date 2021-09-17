Pat Morrissey won't seek another term on Waterloo City Council

He also said he was proud of the city’s urban animal hobby farm ordinance, the complete streets policy that led to bicycle lanes on Park Avenue, keeping the convention center and historic preservation efforts, including helping to save the Wonder Bread building from the wrecking ball.

He also was proud of the fair chance initiative, the so-called “ban the box” ordinance that was the first in the state and has survived court challenges mostly intact.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Morrissey held monthly public meetings of the constituents in his ward, sending them robocall reminders in advance. He’d get anywhere from a half dozen to a couple dozen people telling him about their problems and ask questions, occasionally confronting him, he said.

“People are basically decent, I really believe that,” he said. “But that was the whole concept: Bringing yourself to the people, rather than having them to come to a council meeting where they’re constrained.”

He got a reputation for asking a lot of his own questions of the various officials bringing proposals to the council over the years.

“There are a lot of questions to be asked, if you do your homework,” he said.