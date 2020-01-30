Pat Grassley, Sweeney to hold town halls
NEW HARTFORD -- Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, and Sen. Annette Sweeney, R-Alden, will hold multiple town halls to meet with constituents on Friday.

Grassley and Sweeney will be making stops in Alden, Iowa Falls, Ackley and Steamboat Rock.

The schedule for Friday is as follows:

Alden, 8 a.m., Alden Public Library, 1012 Water St.

Iowa Falls, 9:15 a.m., Ellsworth Community College, ECC Ag Center, Room 110, Ellsworth Avenue

Ackley, 10:15 a.m., Beans on Butler, 502 Butler St.

Steamboat Rock. 11:30 a.m., Steamboat Rock Public Library, 511 W Market St.

