Pat Grassley, Sweeney to hold town halls

NEW HARTFORD -- Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, and Sen. Annette Sweeney, R-Alden, will hold multiple town halls to meet with constituents on Friday.
Grassley and Sweeney will be making stops in Alden, Iowa Falls, Ackley and Steamboat Rock.
The schedule for Friday is as follows:
Alden, 8 a.m., Alden Public Library, 1012 Water St.
Iowa Falls, 9:15 a.m., Ellsworth Community College, ECC Ag Center, Room 110, Ellsworth Avenue
Ackley, 10:15 a.m., Beans on Butler, 502 Butler St.
Steamboat Rock. 11:30 a.m., Steamboat Rock Public Library, 511 W Market St.
Photos: Pat Grassley becomes Speaker of the House, Jan. 13, 2020
011320ap-pat-chuck-grassley-1
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley talks with his grandfather U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, after taking the oath of office during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature on Monday at the Statehouse in Des Moines.
AP PHOTO
011320ap-pat-grassley-gavel
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley pounds the gavel during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature Monday at the Statehouse in Des Moines.
AP PHOTO
011320ap-chuck-grassley-2
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, watches his grandson Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley take the oath of office during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday at the Statehouse in Des Moines.
AP PHOTO
011320ap-chuck-grassley
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, stands in the Iowa House during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday at the Statehouse in Des Moines.
AP PHOTO
011320ap-pat-grassley-gavel-2
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature Monday at the Statehouse in Des Moines.
AP PHOTO
011320ap-pat-grassley-swearing-in
State Rep. Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, left, administers the oath of office to Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, right, as his wife Amanda, center, looks on during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature Monday at the Statehouse in Des Moines.
AP PHOTO
011320ap-chuck-pat-grassley-2
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley talks with poses for a photo with his grandfather U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, after taking the oath of office during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature Monday at the Statehouse in Des Moines.
AP PHOTO
011320ap-pat-chuck-barbara-grassley
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley talks with his grandparents U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, and Barbara Grassley, center, after taking the oath of office during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday at the Statehouse in Des Moines.
AP PHOTO