Pat Grassley: Control of House is 2020 target of Democrats

URBANDALE — House Speaker Pat Grassley told a conservative group Wednesday he expects an all-out efforts by Democrats in 2020 to take back the Iowa House and break control of the Statehouse Republicans have enjoyed since 2016.
“The House is going to be the target,” said Grassley, R-New Hartford, in his 14th year as a lawmaker and his first as House leader.
He told members of the Westside Conservative Club that Democrats are focusing their efforts on “states where they think they can flip one chamber” to be able to disrupt GOP agendas as they did in Washington, D.C., by seizing control of the U.S. House in 2018.
Republicans have made major policy changes in Iowa in the past three legislative sessions with GOP governors — first Terry Branstad and now Kim Reynolds. The legislative majorities now stand at 32-18 in the Senate and 53-47 in the House.
With Democrats needing four victories in House races to gain control, Grassley said, there is plenty of evidence “the House is going to be the focus on where the Democrats are going to be coming after this election.”
Grassley said he feels Republicans are in good shape to defend their majority, with nine seats held by Democrats in areas Trump won in 2016 and a surge in enthusiasm and fundraising.
That surge, he said, provided Grassley more than $500,000 cash on hand in the just-completed reporting period — the most ever raised by a speaker in an off-election year.
“I feel pretty good about that. It really shows that Iowans are behind the House, and they want to be helpful to us to make sure that we maintain the majority,” he told the breakfast gathering. “I think there’s a lot of momentum and a lot of support for House Republicans.”
Democrat agrees
House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, did not dispute Grassley’s analysis.
“We’re definitely set on picking up at least four more seats to get to 51 in the House,” he said. “There’s no question it’s going to be a hotly contested race for the majority in the Iowa House. We see a lot of enthusiasm. People are anxious to run. We were very pleased with the quality of recruits that we’ve got in key districts across the state.”
Prichard said Iowa’s 2020 caucus season — marked by a throng of Democratic candidates crisscrossing the state and flooding airwaves with campaign commercials — has helped build organizational strength and generated excitement.
But finding strong, local candidates in House districts, with a message that Democrats can make the state better for working Iowans, will be key to the 2020 legislative races.
“The state has seen what one-party control of all of state government has done, and it’s been very hard on working families and workers,” Prichard said. “We haven’t moved the ball forward. We’re losing ground on education, we’re losing ground on health care, we’re just not addressing problems.