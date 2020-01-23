Pat Grassley: Control of House is 2020 target of Democrats

URBANDALE — House Speaker Pat Grassley told a conservative group Wednesday he expects an all-out efforts by Democrats in 2020 to take back the Iowa House and break control of the Statehouse Republicans have enjoyed since 2016.

“The House is going to be the target,” said Grassley, R-New Hartford, in his 14th year as a lawmaker and his first as House leader.

He told members of the Westside Conservative Club that Democrats are focusing their efforts on “states where they think they can flip one chamber” to be able to disrupt GOP agendas as they did in Washington, D.C., by seizing control of the U.S. House in 2018.

Republicans have made major policy changes in Iowa in the past three legislative sessions with GOP governors — first Terry Branstad and now Kim Reynolds. The legislative majorities now stand at 32-18 in the Senate and 53-47 in the House.

With Democrats needing four victories in House races to gain control, Grassley said, there is plenty of evidence “the House is going to be the focus on where the Democrats are going to be coming after this election.”

Grassley said he feels Republicans are in good shape to defend their majority, with nine seats held by Democrats in areas Trump won in 2016 and a surge in enthusiasm and fundraising.