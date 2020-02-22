Pat Grassley, Annette Sweeney hold town hall in Dike

DIKE -- Two state legislators kicked off a day full of public town hall meetings around their Northeast Iowa districts Friday after both capped an exhausting funnel week at the Iowa Capitol.

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, who represents Grundy County as well as parts of Butler and Hardin counties in House District 50, and Iowa Sen. Annette Sweeney, who represents Grundy, Hardin and parts of Butler and Story counties in Senate District 25, sat down with a half-dozen constituents at 8 a.m. Friday at the Dike City Hall council chambers.

It's not the first Friday Grassley and Sweeney -- who once ran against each other for Grassley's Senate seat -- have held joint town hall forums together.

"Annette and I try to pick Fridays that work in our schedule," Grassley said.

"This was a squeeze-in," Sweeney said.

"We like doing these together," Grassley added. "It's better for folks to only have to come to one."

The pair took a few questions on bills that had come up during the Iowa Legislature, with Grassley's caveat that he wasn't privy yet to all the bills that made it out.