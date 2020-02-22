Pat Grassley, Annette Sweeney hold town hall in Dike

DIKE -- Two state legislators kicked off a day full of public town hall meetings around their Northeast Iowa districts Friday after both capped an exhausting funnel week at the Iowa Capitol.
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, who represents Grundy County as well as parts of Butler and Hardin counties in House District 50, and Iowa Sen. Annette Sweeney, who represents Grundy, Hardin and parts of Butler and Story counties in Senate District 25, sat down with a half-dozen constituents at 8 a.m. Friday at the Dike City Hall council chambers.
It's not the first Friday Grassley and Sweeney -- who once ran against each other for Grassley's Senate seat -- have held joint town hall forums together.
"Annette and I try to pick Fridays that work in our schedule," Grassley said.
"This was a squeeze-in," Sweeney said.
"We like doing these together," Grassley added. "It's better for folks to only have to come to one."
The pair took a few questions on bills that had come up during the Iowa Legislature, with Grassley's caveat that he wasn't privy yet to all the bills that made it out.
"This week was funnel week," Grassley said, adding that meant bills had to have made it to a committee by this week in the Iowa Legislature. "If we did not start weeding out the bills, we'd be there until the end of time."
The duo was asked questions about rebuilding Iowa's roads and bridges, the statute of limitations on child sex abuse and addressing mental health issues.
On mental health, Sweeney noted she was chair of the Senate's human resources committee and, though she didn't "like to raise taxes," she believed adding a penny to the sales tax would help the new Iowa Dept. of Human Services director, Kelly Kennedy Garcia, do her job.
"She is ready to attack these issues -- it has been pushed to the side, and she understands," Sweeney said. "For this to really take off, that penny needs to happen."
Another questioner asked about mental health issues in schools. Grassley noted a social worker was being shared for the first time among area school districts, and Sweeney added she recently helped to pass a bill on mental telehealth in schools.
"Hopefully, we've created a model to help on the front lines. Our school counselors are not necessarily equipped to fix it," Grassley said.
Both also touched on the state supplemental aid funding for K-12 schools, noting they still had some work to merge the Senate's 2.1% growth and the House's 2.5%. Both are below Gov. Kim Reynolds' proposal.
"There are differences, but we're looking at what the total package is," Grassley said. "We want to get it done close to when school districts set their budgets in March."
"If superintendents want to start budgeting, I'd take the lower amount -- we'll probably end up in the middle," Sweeney advised.
Democrats had been pushing for 3% growth, but Grassley and Sweeney defended their lower amounts.
"I will tell you, we would have heard loud and clear from school boards if it was a horrible amount," Grassley said. "As far as people being upset about it, it was very minimal."
The pair held four other town halls Friday in Reinbeck, Grundy Center, Conrad and Wellsburg, and will hold four more town halls next Friday, Feb. 28.
They'll be at Aplington City Hall, 409 10th St., at 8 a.m.; Parkersburg City Hall, 608 IA Highway 57, at 9:15 a.m.; the New Hartford City Library, 406 Packwaukee St., at 11 a.m.; and the Shell Rock Library, 104 S. Cherry St., at 12:30 p.m.
Grassley, the grandson of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, is a Republican who was first elected in 2006 to House District 17 and served for three terms before defeating Sweeney in 2012 for the redrawn House District 50. He was elected Speaker of the House this year.
Sweeney is a Republican who was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2008 and served until 2013, when she unsuccessfully ran for Iowa House in the redrawn district and lost to Pat Grassley. She won a special-election seat in the Iowa Senate in 2018 to replace Bill Dix, who resigned.